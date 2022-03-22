Public expected to sound off on Confederate monuments during city council meeting

It’s likely the topic of Jacksonville’s remaining Confederate monuments will lead the discussion during public comment Tuesday evening at city council’s biweekly meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, members of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville gathered outside of the city hall. Ben Frazier, the organization’s leader, supports new legislation that’s been introduced by Councilman Matt Carlucci.

As proposed by Carlucci, the legislation is “concerning statuary and monuments glorifying the Confederacy and removal of such items from public property and public park spaces.” He’s asked for city leaders to produce and present a revised plan by July 26 and cap removal costs at $500,000.

As Frazier led a demonstration outside Jacksonville City Hall, others stood by and listened -- including Seber Newsome, who has long been outspoken when it comes to keeping the statues.

“I’m gonna tell the Republican city council members that the Northside Coalition and Take ‘Em Down Jax do not vote for you. They do not like you. We vote for you. Your constituents want to keep the monuments where they are. Put up new monuments to famous Black men and women. We’re going to hold them accountable,” Newsome said.

Frazier addressed the crowd, standing with members of the Northside Coalition.

“Any proposed meeting must be designed to provide a road map to removal of the monument as is presently exists. We must move beyond the issue of whether the monument should be removed to a discussion about when and how it will be removed,” Frazier said.

Both plan to attend the Tuesday evening council meeting.

Carlucci’s legislation will be introduced Tuesday night and then will go to committee for discussion. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Monday issued a statement to News4JAX after the measure was proposed to speed up the process of removing confederate monuments in the city.