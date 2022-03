JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash Friday on southbound Interstate 95 just south of Baymeadows Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The Florida Highway Patrol website shows the crash happened about 1:10 p.m.

According to JFRD, multiple cars were involved, one of which flipped.

JFRD said two people were trapped in a vehicle, but crews were able to pull them from the car.