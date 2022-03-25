Police, SWAT team respond to Southside apartment complex

Police officers and a SWAT team responded Friday to the Southside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A large police presence could be seen Friday as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a Southside apartment complex to serve a warrant, leading to a standoff, according to a public information officer for the agency.

Multiple Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers and a SWAT team were called to the complex located near the Bed, Bath & Beyond off Southside Boulevard between Baymeadows Road and Philips Highway. A command center was set up, as well.

News4JAX started getting calls into the newsroom about police in the area just after 9 a.m.

The JSO public information officer told News4JAX Friday afternoon that the Sheriff’s Office responded to serve a warrant, and a person saw them coming and went into an apartment.

A standoff ensued, and the SWAT team and negotiators responded.

Hours later, the public information officer said, JSO took the door off the hinges and took the person into custody.

JSO said that there was another person in the apartment and that police are talking with that person.

No injuries were reported.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

A News4JAX viewer, T.L. Holmes for Anexus Media, sent us these photos from the scene:

A photo from the scene of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT callout at the Paradise Island apartment complex on Southside Boulevard. (TL Holmes)