Loaner life vests now available at St. Johns County area boat ramps

To make sure people stay safe on the water, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the Sea Tow Foundation are providing loaner life vests at boat ramps throughout the county.

The Palm Valley Boat Ramp is busy on Saturday as boats cruise up and down the Intracoastal Waterway.

“It’s a lot of boaters coming through, most of them being respectful,” said Daniel Butler.

The vests are available at:

Butler Park West

Doug Crane Park North and South

Vilano Boat Ramp

Usina Boat Ramp

Palm Valley Boat Ramp

Riverdale Boat Ramp

Palmo Cove Boat Ramp

Trout Creek Park

Jay Hunt said the vests can benefit him and his family.

“I think they’re very convenient seeing how I have kids and I’m teaching them how to fish. For me, especially, I can’t swim so it makes sense,” Hunt said.

Authorities are hoping the loaner life vests will prevent tragedies on the water.

In February, 16-year-old Riley Texiera’s body was found after his canoe overturned in Julington Creek. Officials said he wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

“You never know, something might happen, you might fall in. If you use it, it could save your life,” said Hunt.

Hunt said he is grateful to have the extra layer of protection nearby.

Officials said once you’re done using the loaner life vest, just return it to the boat ramp you borrowed it from.