USS Orleck causing road closures in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today is the day! The USS Orleck is arriving in Jacksonville.

It will be the centerpiece of Jacksonville’s naval museum, expected to open in June.

The Orleck is the most decorated post World War II ship as it embodies the Korean, Vietnam and Cold War periods.

The ship fought in all three wars.

Converting the ship to a museum and moving it here to Jacksonville has been in the works for 12 years.

Tony Layton and Clarence Hill both served in the Navy and say the USS Orleck making this Navy town is a big deal.

We’re tracking the ship’s journey.

It’s expected to get to into the St. Johns River around 7:20 this morning.

According to the city, the Orleck should get to its temporary home On the northbank, right outside the Hyatt Regency.

East Bay will be closed between A Philip Randolph and Liberty Street until 6 tonight.