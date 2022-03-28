Fire Museum found its way to new home in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Fire Museum has found its way to its new (old) home along Bay Street. It’s part of a plan to revitalize the city’s “Museum District.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire Museum has found its way to its new (old) home along Bay Street. It’s part of a plan to revitalize the city’s “Museum District.”

Crews used a large dolly to carry the entire building from its old spot across from the TIAA Bank Field to Liberty Street, shutting down Bay Street from A. Philip Randolph Boulevard to Liberty Street over the weekend.

The road reopened Monday morning.

The museum has been closed for the last six years because it needed serious repairs.

News4jax spoke to a retired firefighter who’s not only glad to see it on the move— he’s excited to see what it’ll mean for future generations.

“It’s really exciting to me because I am 83 years old and I did not get to see the first move when it moved it down to the park and I want to see it when it was going back to where the original place was,” Retired JFRD Firefighter Jerry Barber said.

The fire museum wasn’t the only thing on the move over the weekend. The USS Orleck traveled up the St. Johns River Saturday. It will be docked at its current location for a few months until its permanent home at the Shipyards is ready.

The future naval Museum is expected to open in June.

The fire museum is moving to Kids Kampus near TIAA Bank Field to make room for a Four Seasons Hotel planned by Jaguars owner Shad Khan.