Teen hurt in crash involving school bus, Jeep in St. Johns County, troopers say

A teenager was hurt in a crash involving a crash last week involving a school bus and a sport utility vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 4:25 p.m. Thursday on northbound State Road 13 near Remington Forest Drive, but News4JAX just received an FHP news release about the crash on Monday.

According to FHP, a Jeep struck the back of a school bus that was stopped with its exterior emergency lights activated to allow passengers to exit.

A 15-year-old St. Johns girl who was a passenger of the Jeep suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

According to troopers, the Jeep driver, a 17-year-old St. Johns boy, was not injured, nor was the school bus driver, a 55-year-old St. Augustine woman.

There were 30 children on the bus at the time of the crash, troopers said, but no injuries were reported among them.