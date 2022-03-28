Tell us: How is inflation affecting your life?

Is money tight in your household lately?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Inflation is a word that fills many with dread.

A recent Harris Poll found that 55% of Americans are worried about inflation and what it will do to their cost of living. And it’s not we’re still waiting around for inflation -- so many expenses are already elevated.

It’s no surprise people are afraid. The most recent inflation reading from the Consumer Price Index came in at 6.8%, recording the highest year-over-year increase since 1982.

So, we ask you, readers and viewers: When it comes to inflation, or even when you hear the word, what do you think of first? Or better yet, what’s affecting your life the most?

Is it ...

Not being able to keep up with rising costs, and needing more money from your job, for seemingly everything?

Or something specific, like grocery costs?

Gas or vehicle costs?

Childcare prices?

An item we haven’t listed here?

