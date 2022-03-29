Curbside recycling pickup to return to Jacksonville next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Curbside recycling pickup will return to Jacksonville next week.

Here’s what will happen:

News4JAX spoke with several people dumping off recycled goods who said it’s time for recycling to come back.

“We collect it. We bring it down. We live close by and put it in here,” said Linda Dinsmore. “They’ve been very good about keeping the bins cleans.”

A man at a recycling drop-off site on the Southside -- who requested that we only use his first name, James -- has been watching closely how the city has been handling the garbage mess and said he’s been complaining to the mayor and others.

“They have not got a plan to fix what let us into that we had to have the centers here. And I think that is egregious,” he said.

He thinks much of it is political, even though the city says the reason it suspended curbside recycling in October is because sanitation workers and drivers have left in droves because there are higher-paying jobs elsewhere.

The whole idea behind halting recycling was so the city could concentrate efforts on other garbage such as yard waste.

But on the Westside, News4JAX found six weeks’ worth of yard waste that hasn’t been picked up throughout an entire neighborhood. Those residents want to know how this is going to get any better now that recycling is coming back.

Eddie Vega lives on Justin Road in that Westside neighborhood. News4JAX saw bags of yard waste outside his home that apparently have been there for a while. We asked him what it’s been like since the city halted curbside recycling, and he said it had gotten “worse.”

News4JAX reported his problem and other areas on the Westside near Oakleaf to the city on Tuesday, and the city is looking into it and will contact the private haulers responsible for the area.