Jacksonville mayor says curbside recycling will return in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Curbside recycling pickup will return throughout the city of Jacksonville on Monday, April 4.

Mayor Lenny Curry made the announcement late Tuesday morning on Twitter.

“I’m grateful to our citizens for their patience during these challenging and unprecedented times as we’ve faced issues happening in cities throughout the nation,” he said in the tweet.

2. The reason for the temporary suspension was to allow our contractors and City crews to respond to labor challenges and reduce the number of missed collections. We've seen notable progress and therefore, we are prepared to resume services. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) February 15, 2022

He continued: “The reason for the temporary suspension was to allow our contractors and City crews to respond to labor challenges and reduce the number of missed collections. We’ve seen notable progress and therefore, we are prepared to resume services.”

Curbside recycling in the city has been suspended for more than four months.

Residents have become frustrated by the pause, saying they’re paying for a service that they have not been getting and they have been stuck having to drive to drop-off sites to dump off recycling material.

Jacksonville City Council President Sam Newby even put together a new committee to come up with a new way to deal with solid waste.

City Councilman Matt Carlucci, who is on the Special Committee on Solid Waste and has already held a special meeting on recycling, is holding a town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday on solid waste. It will be held at the Chapel Hall at Arlington Baptist Church at 6009 Arlington Road.

In the weeks until recycling resumes, the city said, it will finalize plans with contract haulers to ensure a smooth process.

Residents can visit myjax.custhelp.com or call 904-630-CITY (2489) to confirm their recycling, garbage or yard waste collection day.