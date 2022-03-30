Judge denies Gloria Williams’ request for sentence reduction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A judge has entered an order denying the motion for a reduced sentence for Gloria Williams in her kidnapping case.

Notably, Kamiyah Mobley was lobbying the judge on behalf of Williams, who raised her under a false identity.

According to the order, the motion was “untimely filed.” It added:

“Notwithstanding the untimely filing of the Motion, the Court reviewed the Motion and supporting materials in full. The Court commends Defendant for her efforts to rehabilitate herself and sympathizes with Ms. Mobley’s perspective. However, even if the Motion was filed on time, the Court would not find a basis to undo the original sentencing judge’s decision.”

Williams said she’s been a model prisoner and would “ask this court for mercy” by modifying her sentence from 18 years to 9 years, with 9 years’ probation.

Mobley wrote, “I ask for the court’s grace and mercy, as I need my mother here.”

Both women acknowledged in their letters there was no justification for the kidnapping.