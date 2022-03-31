News4JAX Meteorologist Richard Nunn honored, opens Clay County Fair

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Every year, News4JAX Meteorologist Richard Nunn makes the official announcement to open the Clay County Fair. But this year, it started with a huge thank you from the community.

Early Wednesday morning, Richard was on his way to work when he saw a fiery crash. He stopped, grabbed a fire hose from a nearby home, and put the fire out before first responders arrived.

He said he found a young man pinned inside a car after it hit a trailer full of landscaping equipment and careened into a yard. This happened along San Jose Boulevard near Salamanca Avenue and DuPont Avenue. That driver was injured but will be okay.

After the community thanked Richard for his service as a good citizen, Richard thanked the first responders in our area for what they do everyday. He then helped cut the ribbon to officially open the Clay County Fair Thursday. The fair runs through April 10.