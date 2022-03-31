Video appears to show people driving erratically in parking lot near Atlantic & Kernan boulevards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video obtained Wednesday night by News4JAX appears to show people driving erratically in a parking lot along Atlantic Boulevard near the intersection of Kernan Boulevard.

The videos captured at least three cars doing doughnuts and burning rubber in the parking lot before driving off.

It comes amid an ongoing News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into complaints of speeding drivers and street racing in parts of the Jacksonville area. For months, we’ve been receiving the complaints about areas including parts of Atlantic Boulevard, Beach Boulevard and a chunk of the Hart Expressway, all of which connect.

A lot along Beach Boulevard in the area has been heavily used.

Managers of a Jacksonville strip mall told the I-TEAM in December that clubs doing doughnuts in the parking lot have caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Residents of the Empire Point, Englewood and St. Nicholas neighborhoods have also made complaints. Residents surrounding those roads say the racing happens Friday and Saturday nights, sometimes as late as 2:30 a.m.