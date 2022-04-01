Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck on Jacksonville’s Westside: FHP

A 32-year-old man was hit and killed Thursday night on Timuquana Road when he stepped in front of a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report said the pickup was headed west in the left lane on Timuquana Road just after the intersection at Little Acres Lane when the man, who was walking north across the eastbound lane of Timuquana Road, stepped into the path of the truck.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The 27-year-old woman driving the truck and her three passengers -- including two children -- were not injured. All four were wearing seat belts, troopers said.