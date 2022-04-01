Ronnie Hyde, charged in 1994 murder of teen, to face cross-examination today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After surprising many in court Thursday when he opted to take the stand in his own defense, former youth pastor Ronnie Hyde will face cross-examination Friday.

Hyde is charged with murder in the 1994 death of 16-year-old Fred Laster, whose dismembered remains were found behind a dumpster at a BP gas station in Columbia County. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

Hyde insists he did not kill Laster -- and said the last time he saw the teen was when he jumped out of his car.

Ad

Defense attorney: “Mr. Hyde, did you kill Fred Laster?”

Hyde: “No ma’am. I did not.”

Hyde testified that the last time he saw Laster was when the two were driving together. He said the teen did not want to go back to his grandmother’s house, and that’s when he grabbed the steering wheel and jumped out of the car.

Hyde: He went across the road and started heading south on the other side of the road…

Defense Attorney: and what did you do?

Hyde: Well, I sat there and waited for a car… a truck actually coming across the bridge.

Hyde’s cousin also took the stand, reading from journal entries where Hyde asked forgiveness from Laster.

When asked why he’d want forgiveness from Laster, Hyde said...

Hyde: Maybe I didn’t try to do enough to figure out why he went to Heron… and what was so… what was so urgent about him leaving the area.

Defense attorney: Do you know anything more than what you’ve told us about Fred Laster’s death?

Ad

Hyde: No I don’t.

Defense attorney: Would you have ever harmed that child?

Hyde: Oh no… never. I couldn’t.”

Hyde said after Laster jumped from his car in 1994 that he went home and saw a family member, Travis -- Laster’s brother -- the following morning, and he said he told Travis what had happened.

It also came out in court Thursday that Hyde had declared Laster as a dependent foster child on his taxes -- in the years after Laster disappeared.

Earlier in the week, prosecutors laid out key evidence through grim testimony that they say points to the former youth pastor and counselor’s guilt.

Jurors were shown footage of the crime scene and a look at physical evidence, including knives, a black plastic bag, a bloody bed cushion, a red flannel shirt, orange gloves with Laster’s DNA and sticks typically used in the bottom of a bathtub. Prosecutors say DNA from the red shirt was matched to Hyde.

Ad

When questioned about some of those items found at the crime scene, including the red flannel shirt with his DNA, Hyde testified his father had similar shirts and he may have given it to Laster at some point.

He also talked about egg crate mattresses -- like the blood-soaked one found at the crime scene. Hyde said he gave Laster one to use for camping.

Also among the state’s gruesome evidence photos were pictures of Laster’s upper body that was found behind a dumpster at a BP gas station. Brian Retz was a detective for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at the time.

“The head had been cut off, the hands had been cut off, both legs had been cut off, so it was just the torso of the body,” said Retz.

Laster’s family said Hyde picked Laster up that same week and they never saw him again.

Ad

A witness testified he saw a sports car similar to Hyde’s backed up against the dumpster where Laster’s remains were found.

During cross-examination, the defense said this isn’t enough to prove Hyde’s guilt.

A witness testified the knives found at the crime scene were widely sold at the time Laster was killed, and the gloves had been tainted.

“So many places, the Tristar knives were sold,” Calvin Finner said.

He also testified the fingerprint examiner used a dirty fingerprint brush to try and lift the fingerprints from the gloves.

Another witness, forensic anthropologist Heather Walsh-Hayney, said Laster’s body was cut with more than one knife.

“There were 25 sharp force trauma impacts with a total of 71 cut marks,” she said.

It has not been confirmed that those knives belonged to Hyde.

It was also revealed that detectives had considered several serial killers, but none were linked to this crime. The defense said anyone could have killed Laster.

Ad

Jurors also got a chance to hear more about Laster.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Alan Mizrahi said Laster -- affectionately called Freddy -- was a young man trying to find his mark in the world. He said Laster played in a heavy metal band, loved music and enjoyed hunting. He also had a twin sister.

RELATED: New evidence photos released in Ronnie Hyde case | Judge permits journal entries & other evidence in case of Ronnie Hyde, charged in 1994 murder | Jury selection to begin in trial of youth pastor accused of killing, dismembering teen boy

Ad

The court started with a group of about 50 potential jurors on Monday, and when asked by the judge if they had knowledge of the case due to media coverage, quite a few hands shot up, and attorneys worked to determine whether those men and women had already formed an opinion. By the end of the day, a jury was seated.

Hyde has also been charged with dozens of counts of child pornography. Those proceedings are being kept separate from the murder case.

This trial is expected to last a week, starting Monday and finishing Friday.