Family of 6 displaced by fire on the Northside

JFRD believes the fire started in the garage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family of 6 was displaced, after a house fire on Jacksonville’s Northside.

Roughly 30 members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a home on Guernsey Court around 4, Saturday morning. JFRD believes the fire started in the home’s garage.

Crews had the fire under control, shortly after arriving at the scene. No one was hurt.

The Red Cross was called to help 2 adult and 4 children.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.

