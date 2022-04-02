Indefinite weather delay for River City Smoke Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans hoping to head down to Metro Park for Saturday’s sold-out River City Smoke Show are being asked to hit the brakes.

Organizers said lightning and dangerous weather in the area have forced an indefinite delay to the festivities.

Gates will open once approved by local officials.

Fans were asked not to head down to Metropolitan Park for their safety until officials can provide an update on Saturday’s schedule.

Officials said an update will be sent via River City Smoke Show’s website (https://www.rivercitysmokeshow.com/) and social handles on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants at the River City Smoke Show include Sugarfire Smokehouse, The Bearded Pig, the Jacksonville Firefighters Union and Southern Soul Barbeque from nearby St. Simons Island.

The concert lineup includes Jon Pardi, John Michael Montgomery, Molly Hatchet, Larry Fleet and Dean Dillon.

For more on the weather conditions and a link to live radar, click here.