Person shot in torso in Hillcrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person involved in a shooting in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

Officers found a person shot on Labelle Street around 11:00, Friday night. That person had a gun shot wound in their torso. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe this started as a dispute between two people. Police also say a red sedan with a spoiler was seen driving away from the scene, after the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives with JSO responded to the site, looking for more details.

If you have information that could help police, you are encouraged to contact JSO either at (904)-630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.