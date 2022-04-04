79º

Arrest made in 3-year-old boy’s accidental shooting death

36-year-old man charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon

Jenese Harris, Reporter/weekend anchor

Alexander Sibley (Florida Department of Corrections/WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 36-year-old man has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the accidental shooting death Sunday of a child.

Alexander Sibley was booked shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday into the Duval County jail, online jail records show.

At his first appearance Monday, he was ordered held on $150,000 bond and was told that if he bonds out, he’s not to possess a firearm.

His next court date is set for April 26.

According to Lt. J Stronko, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 1 p.m. Sunday to a residence on Crimson Leaf Lane to assist units with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Investigators said a 3-year-old boy was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Florida Department of Corrections records, Sibley was convicted of trafficking cocaine and sentenced to prison in 2015. He was released in 2016, records show.

