City says staffing is there to resume curbside recycling in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The staffing problem that led to the suspension of curbside recycling in Jacksonville has been solved, Mayor Lenny Curry and other city officials said Monday.

Monday marked the return of recycling, six months after the city suspended the service to allow workers to catch up on a solid waste backlog.

People off Yellow Bluff Road were among the first to get their recyclable items picked up Monday. It happened shortly after 9 a.m.

Issues with staffing led to the suspension, but as of Monday, the staffing is there to resume recycling, according to the city.

News4JAX on Monday spoke with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who pointed out the coronavirus pandemic has greatly impacted labor.

“We can’t predict exactly what labor is going to look like in the months and years ahead. We can tell you is today, we have what need to resume curbside recycling and continue yard waste and garbage pickup,” Curry said.

News4JAX also asked Will Williams, chief of Solid Waste Division, about the number of people -- particularly on the Westside -- who've said they still have solid yard waste sitting in front of their homes.

“We know that one of the haulers is still challenged with hiring people. But people, they are fully staffed -- today -- to make sure they get recycle, yard waste and garbage,” Williams responded.

Even though curbside recycling was suspended for six months, residents were still paying for it for that time frame. Williams and the mayor said reimbursements just aren’t possible because it would put the city right back where it started. But the mayor also said he doesn’t foresee fees increasing either.

With the resume of curbside recycling, the city is reminding people that their recycling pickup day may have changed.

Residents can call 904-630-CITY (2489) to find out what day recycling will resume in their area. Or, if you go to MyJax and enter your address on the map, it will tell you when your scheduled recycling day is, as well as your scheduled trash and yard waste pickup.

Service will be once every two weeks, so not everyone’s recycling will be picked up during the first week.

The same items, such as glass, will still be recycled for now. That could change later this year after Jacksonville City Council members come up with new recommendations about garbage.

For now, you can find a full list of which items will be recycled and which will not, along with a list of other rules for trash, bulk items and yard waste, here.