Man sentenced to 8 years in I-10 DUI manslaughter case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man pleaded guilty on Thursday to DUI manslaughter in a July 2020 crash on Interstate 10 near Chaffee Road, according to Duval County court records.

Mitchel Mendelson, 39, was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by five years of probation, court records show.

Mendelson was driving a Mercedes that rear-ended a food truck, killing Mason Reidenbach, 36, of Middleburg, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant.

The court document states that Florida Highway Patrol took a blood draw from Mendelson, which showed his blood alcohol at .164, twice over the limit.