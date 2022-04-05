Car hits hydrant, causing washout, flooding apartments in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents of the Golden Shores apartment complex woke up to flooding Tuesday morning after a car struck a hydrant at Arlington Road and Hare Avenue.

The crash just before 2 a.m. caused a massive washout that sent water pouring down the hill toward the apartment complex, and residents of at least five units were left to sweep the soggy mess out of their homes.

One woman called it an absolute nightmare, saying she woke up about 2:30 a.m. to the water in her bedroom.

“I actually had a biopsy this morning to go to,” Tiffany Revelle-Harris said. “I had to cancel because I’ve got to figure out how I’m going to get this water out of my house. It’s draining, to say the least. Some people already went to work knowing that their house is flooded but because they have to make ends meet, they have to go.”

Revelle-Harris said she’s been working for hours to get the water out of her apartment.

“My rugs were wet. I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ So, I walk in my kitchen and water is everywhere. And I do mean everywhere,” she said. “I’ve been trying to sweep out water for the last three hours. This is ridiculous.”

Ad

The washout nearly wiped out a sidewalk next to busy Arlington Road.

JEA was out to turn off the hydrant.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said no one was injured in the crash.