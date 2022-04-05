Clay County adds additional recycling drop-off site, no decision yet on curbside recycling

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County announced on Tuesday it is adding an additional recycling drop-off site in Middleburg. The new location is at Omega Park, 4317 County Road 218 in Middleburg.

There will be two containers, one for flattened cardboard and the other for clean, mixed containers such as plastic, tin and aluminum. The Omega Park recycling drop-off location opens on Friday, April 8 and will operate from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.

In addition to the new site, Clay County has a total of 12 recycling drop-off locations throughout the county. Residents may place materials in the containers at any of these locations:

Temporary Drop-off Locations:

Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island, open 24/7

Former Kingsley Lake Volunteer Fire Station, 6343 Seminole Street, Kingsley Lake, open 24/7

Oakleaf Community Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days

Ronnie Van Zant Park, 2760 Sandridge Rd, Green Cove Springs, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days

Sunrise Park, 7933 Sunrise Blvd, Keystone Heights, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days

Walter Odum Park, 450 Parkwood Drive, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days

Omega Park, 4317 County Road 218 Middleburg, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days

Permanent Drop-off Sites:

Clay Hill Environmental Convenience Center, 5869 CR 218, Middleburg, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 AM-5:30 PM

Doctor’s Inlet Environmental Convenience Center, 288 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Middleburg, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 AM-5:30 PM

Keystone Heights Environmental Convenience Center, 5505 CR 214, Keystone Heights, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 AM-5:30 PM

Long Bay Environmental Convenience Center, 1589 Long Bay Rd, Middleburg, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 AM-5:30 PM

Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility, 3545 Rosemary Hill Rd, Green Cove Springs, open Mon. – Sat., 7:30 AM-5:30 PM

Curbside recycling was suspended in Clay County and Keystone Heights on August 16, 2021. The county has ordered a comprehensive solid waste study to create a Solid Waste Master Plan and a market analysis through 2042.

The study will analyze all recycling options, and commissioners should have the results of that in mid-May. They will then consider what direction to take moving forward.

The county has been looking for ways to bring back recycling to its residents.

Jacksonville just resumed its curbside recycling on Monday, April 4.