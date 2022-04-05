Fiery crash in Flagler County leaves 2 children injured

PALM COAST, Fla – Two children suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday night in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An 8-year-old girl was seriously hurt and a 7-year-old boy was in critical condition after the SUV they were in hit another SUV that stopped in traffic on I-95 north just before 9:15 p.m.

The collision sent the SUV carrying the children careening into the north weigh station at Mile Marker 287, where it caught fire.

The 33-year-old woman driving the SUV and a 31-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.

The 20-year-old woman driving the SUV that was struck and her 18-year-old passenger also suffered minor injuries.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.