Liberty Ambulance withdraws St. Johns County permit renewal request

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – After the death of a triathlon participant at Mickler’s Landing in the fall, Liberty Ambulance has withdrawn its application to continue operating in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Board of County Commission was set to vote Tuesday to reject Liberty’s permit renewal.

The incident that led to Tuesday’s developments happened in October at the Game On! Ponte Vedra Beach Triathlon. A 51-year-old man suffered a heart attack and was taken to a hospital, where he died.. Liberty Ambulance was providing coverage of the event. Several members of the St. Johns County Fire Rescue were there as off-duty participants and filed complaints about the way Liberty personnel responded. As a result of the investigation, Liberty was notified of substandard level of care.

Fire Rescue Chief Jeffrey Prevatt wrote a letter to the commission recommending denial of Liberty’s application, saying its “level of care found is not acceptable for the citizens and visitors to St. Johns County.”