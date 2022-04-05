Nassau County man arrested after $200,000 worth of marijuana seized

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper poses with 106 pounds of marijuana after the arrest of a 52-year-old.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 52-year-old man in Nassau County was arrested after deputies conducted a storage shed search and found 106 pounds of marijuana.

On April 4, multiple Nassau County agencies witnessed the delivery of marijuana, a report said.

Detectives said Jonathan Lee Balyeat met with someone near the Flash Foods gas station on South Fletcher Avenue in Fernandina Beach and drove home. When he arrived, special agents saw Balyeat carry black duffel bags into a small shed in the back of the property where he drove.

Task Force officers walked up to Balyeat outside of the shed and called the owners of the house. The owner signed a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office search consent form.

According to the report, inside the shed deputies found five duffel bags, one cardboard box, and two 5-gallon buckets containing marijuana packed inside vacuumed sealed bags. A digital scale and small packaged bags ready for sale were also found.

A total of 106 pounds of marijuana worth more than $200,000 was seized.

Balyeat was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking 25 pounds or more of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession with intent to sell.