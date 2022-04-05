Police searching for missing 14-year-old in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Police officers in Lake City are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Monday evening.

Police said Noelani Gerier was last seen in the area of 435 NE Morgan Street around 7:30 p.m.

She is approximately 5″05″ and 115 lbs and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a cat and the words “I do what I want” and checkered sleepwear pants.

Police said Gerier is non-verbal and recently moved to Lake City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately at (386)752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.