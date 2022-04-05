St. Johns County Commissioners take up Summer Haven coastline issue at meeting

A $1 million plan is being considered to repair the coastline along parts of Summer Haven following damage caused last fall. A nor-easter blew through, which led to a breach in the river.

Homeowners have voiced concerns to county leaders for months.

Residents finally had a chance to address county commissioners last month during a public meeting at St. Anastasia Catholic Church.

The chair of the commission, Henry Dean, is bringing one proposal to the board for a possible vote Tuesday morning.

“We’re going to discuss it and I’m hopeful that a decision will come from that on to what action we should take,” Dean said.

“Preserving this is something that we certainly hope that that the commission and others will take the history and the legacy of it all into consideration,” said Lawrence Perkins, a homeowner.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said people are divided on what should be done.

She said not every Summer Haven resident wants to fix the breach. Instead, some feel that mother nature should be able to take its course and leave things as is.

Homes in Summer Haven have a total property value of $160 million and homeowners pay $1.5 million in property taxes each year.

Some property owners who have been dealing with erosion and flooding have asked the county to hire a contractor to close the beach.

There is no guarantee a decision will be made Tuesday.

However, Dean said his primary focus is to find a way to maintain the flow of the Summer Haven River from a financial and environmental standpoint.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the County Auditorium in St. Johns County.