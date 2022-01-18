Commissioners determine $5M in damage was done during November nor’easter

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – During Tuesday’s meeting of the St Johns County Commission, Commissioner Paul Waldron said the November nor’easter that created an inlet in the Summer Haven community washed away $5 million worth of sand and work that had gone into renourishment.

He remains opposed to spending county funds to fix the breach, because of the likelihood the work would be washed away in the next storm.

Commissioner Henry Dean insists that needs to be done, and the sooner the better.

There was no action taken, and no date set yet for the town hall meeting on the matter.

In December, residents who attended a meeting of the commission asked for help following the breach that was created from November’s nor’easter. They’ve asked for the commission to fill the breach as soon as possible.

Ad

During a past meeting, Commissioner Henry Dean said “Mother Nature is just overwhelming” along that part of the shoreline. He wants to see the breach filled and said any buyouts in the area would be voluntary.