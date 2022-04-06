Hillsborough County murder suspect captured a week after crashing, evading authorities in Lake City: police

According to police, a man wanted in connection with a Hillsborough County murder was captured Wednesday in Lake City.

A man wanted in connection with a Hillsborough County murder was captured Wednesday in Lake City, a week after he led officers on a car chase, crashed his vehicle and evaded law enforcement, police said.

Katrell Hubbard, 25, was believed to be in Lake City driving a black 2008 Chevrolet sedan. On March 30, according to the Lake City Police Department, officers found Hubbard driving the car and tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop.

Police said that after a short chase, Hubbard crashed at Main Boulevard and Duval Street and then ran off to the north.

Lake City officers teamed up with deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol troopers to establish a perimeter, and the area was searched for several hours with the assistance of several K-9 units, including those from the Florida Department of Corrections, but they never found Hubbard.

On Wednesday, the Police Department, in a joined operation with the Sheriff’s Office, said they determined Hubbard’s location and found him inside a residence in the area of Northwest Florida Avenue and Northwest Wilson Street. Police said he was taken into custody peacefully about 1:45 p.m.

The Police Department said he will be held in the Columbia County jail until he is extradited back to Hillsborough County.