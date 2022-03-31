South Florida murder suspect crashes, evades authorities in Lake City: police

A man wanted in connection with a Hillsborough County murder was located Wednesday by Lake City police, but he led officers on a car chase, crashed his vehicle and evaded law enforcement, police said.

Katrell Hubbard, 25, was believed to be in Lake City driving a black 2008 Chevrolet sedan. Officers said they found Hubbard driving the car and tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop.

Police said after a short chase, Hubbard crashed at Main Boulevard and Duval Street and then ran off to the north.

Lake City officers teamed up with deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol troopers to establish a perimeter, and the area was searched for several hours with the assistance of several K-9 units, including those from the Florida Department of Corrections, but they never found Hubbard.

Officers said Hubbard should be considered armed and dangerous and that if you see him, you should NOT approach him but call law enforcement right away.

Ad

Hubbard is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. He was las seen wearing red pants and no shirt.

To report information anonymously, call the LCPD TIPS line at 386-719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.