US Supreme Court will not hear ex-councilwoman Katrina Brown’s case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday entered an order denying a writ of certiorari in the case of former Jacksonville City Councilwoman Katrina Brown.

Katrina Brown and former City Councilman Reggie Brown, who is not related were convicted in 2019 on federal charges including conspiracy and fraud, related to a federally-backed loan and city grant for Katrina Brown’s family’s barbecue sauce business.

Back in February, Katrina Brown and her attorney filed a petition with the Supreme Court, asking it to review the decision of the 11th Circuit Court, which previously denied her appeal.

The three grounds of their appeal had been:

That the district court erred by ordering Katrina Brown to go forward with her closing argument without her standby counsel being in the courtroom and able to help

That the district court erred by failing to grant the motion to sever her case from Reggie Brown’s

That the district court erred when it didn’t object to prosecutors’ closing arguments that taxpayer funds were being spent on fraudulent activity

Currently, Katrina Brown is scheduled to be released from federal custody June 1, 2023.