Neighbors uneasy following drive-by shooting in Riverside

Photo of bullet holes in car in Riverside neighborhood following drive-by shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A drive-by shooting has left many people living the Riverside neighborhood on edge. One family told News4Jax it plans to move.

The shooting, which occurred Monday, left bullet holes in cars and in the sides of homes along Goodwin and Ernest Streets. It’s an area residents would typically describe as quiet and peaceful.

One women, found a hole in her living room.

“I’m terrified. I’m terrified right now,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

One mother, who for her own safety did not share her name, said she, her husband and their three children were sleeping when she awakened to the sound of gunshots around midnight.

“It was the loudest noise I have ever heard -- bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” she recalled. “So we popped up and check on our kids first, and we ran and looked out the window.”

According to the incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a man called police saying that an unknown person drove by in a dark colored SUV and began firing shots. That person then fired back.

Another resident who heard the commotion called 911.

“I peeked out through one of our windows, and I just saw immediately like four our five police cars go by” the resident said. “I saw an ambulance and a fire truck and I saw them all go to the corner house.”

Investigators said they found 20 shell casings and a magazine for an AR-15 at the scene.

The police report states the one man was grazed by a bullet on his ankle.

No one else on the street was hit, despite bullets hitting homes and at least four cars.

“We could have been killed,” the mother said. “There was a bullet in my neighbor’s house and we were just at the right angle where nothing came in our windows.”