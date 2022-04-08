102-year-old continues Clay County Fair tradition

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A local celebrity spent her day at the fair on Friday -- which has turned into a yearly tradition.

102-year-old Eleanor visited the Clay County Agricultural Fair for her second year in a row.

“She is now 102 and back at the fair with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter!” said Lauren Sundberg, Eleanor’s great-granddaughter. “Eleanor loves this new tradition!”

Eleanor stole the hearts of thousands last year when she visited the Clay County Fair for the first time, her first time attending any fair, and had some fair food and gazed at the rides.

“In her entire life, she has never been to any fair or eaten a corndog!” Sundberg told News4JAX in 2021.

We love this tradition and hope it continues for many years to come!