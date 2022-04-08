Why wait? Start now to build the best supply kit for hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE. Fla – With an above-normal hurricane season in the forecast, News4JAX wants to make sure you and your family are prepared.

Hurricane season will be upon us before we know it. As we all know, the First Coast has had its fair share of weathering the storm and its impacts.

That’s why now is a good time to start building your weather kit. It’s recommended you pack it with supplies that’ll last you and your family at least a few days.

Things like flashlights, batteries, and bungee cords are good items to have on hand, especially if you lose power. But this is just the beginning.

In addition to the basics like batteries and flashlights...

Extra water

Buckets

Duct tape

Masking tape

Extension cords

Plugs

Tarp

Gas cans

Lighters

Lighter fluid

Propane

Charcoal

Plug for your tub

Some other advice for your kit is if you are storing it in an outbuilding or shed, try to keep it 6 inches off the ground and in a dry area.

Also, don’t forget about your hurricane-ready food. Check the expiration dates of any food -- canned or dried. Throw away anything that may be questionable.

Ad

Check the trees on your property. If they’re dead or in poor health, they’re a liability to you if you don’t take them down. And if you’re working with a tree removal company, make sure they can provide documented insurance and get the removal estimate in writing.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and lasts through the end of November.