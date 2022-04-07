Sigh, here we go again? Forecasters predict 7th above-normal hurricane season in a row

Here we go again!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If his forecast is correct, the 2022 hurricane season will be the seventh above-normal season in a row, and we will have seen 70 named storms over three years.

Dr. Philip Klotzbach and his team at Colorado State University are expecting another 19 named storms this year. He is also predicting another eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

The streak of current activity is unprecedented, and in his released outlook, which you can see here, he details the main reasons, which are basically the same conditions that have dominated the past two seasons and are expected to return again this year:

Marginal La Nina (cooler than normal Pacific waters near the equator)

Warmer than normal waters across the Atlantic Ocean

His work also suggests that there will be a well above normal chance of a hurricane hitting Florida and Georgia.

Most concerning is the near double (167%) above the historical average of a major hurricane hitting Georgia.

