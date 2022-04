JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries’ after a shooting on the 1500 block of West 25th Street.

JSO responded to a call of a person shot in the leg around 1 am.

They found one man shot at the scene. A few minutes later a second man was also found shot in the arm.

Both men were shot at the same location.

The men were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Two people were detained and are being questioned by JSO.