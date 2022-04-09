Can you help Clay County deputies solve this catalytic converter theft?

Post on Facebook from the Clay County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying suspected catalytic converter thieves.

ORANGE PARK, Fla – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of suspected catalytic converter thieves Saturday in hopes the public can help identify them.

The Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened at the Tire Guys at 1282 Blanding Boulevard. The unidentified subjects are driving what appears to be a dark-colored Nissan Versa that is missing all four hubcaps.

The News4Jax I-TEAM has covered the high cost of catalytic converter thefts locally.

If you have any information on who the pictured subjects are, please contact Detective P. Crider at 904-463-8006. Tire Guys is offering a cash reward of $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of these subjects.