Winds wreak havoc as firefighters battle blaze at Northside apartment complex

A viewer provided these photos after an apartment complex on Broward Road caught fire Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded Saturday afternoon to an apartment fire at a complex on Broward Road just off the Trout River near I-95.

Firefighters said when they arrived, heavy smoke was visible coming from the two-story apartment units.

As firefighters were working to put out the flames, the city continued to be under a wind advisory with sustained winds out of the west at 15-20 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.

More crews had to be called in to help the initial firefighters battle the blaze.