Cooler temperatures, high winds and sunshine to start the weekend

Happy Saturday!

You’ll definitely feel the chill in the air this morning with lows in the 40s and 50s.That’s roughly 10 degrees below our seasonal average low.

Saturday will be cooler with daytime highs only in the mid to upper 60s and low humidity. Winds will also pick up out of the west at 15-20 mph. The makings for a windy and cool Saturday. Go ahead and either tie down or bring in lose items outside.

Wind Advisory Saturday 12pm-6pm (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The good news? Sunshine will take over our skies!

Sunday morning will be a bit cooler with lows in the upper 30s for Southeast Georgia and low 40s for Northeast Florida. This calls for a jacket early on before we warm up into the mid 70s with sunny skies.

We’ll settle into a dry and sunny pattern with highs in the 80s heading into the workweek.