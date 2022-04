JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Crews responded to a crash Sunday evening on I-295 that shut down the northbound lanes near Monument Road.

Five people were injured, and JFRD rescued one person who was trapped in their vehicle. Traffic is being diverted onto Monument Road as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. We will provide updates on the accident as soon as we get them.