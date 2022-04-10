Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-295 ramp, lanes blocked

Scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on the Southside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lanes were shut down Sunday afternoon after a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 295.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the I-295 northbound ramp to J. Turner Butler Boulevard around 2 p.m.

The rider was confirmed dead at the scene, FHP said.

It wasn’t clear how long the lanes would be closed and no other details about the crash were immediately available.

The deadly crash came after another motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning on Airport Road.

The incident on I-295 marks the 59th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, and the 16th motorcycle fatality.