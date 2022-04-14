Want to try out an electric vehicle? Here’s your chance this Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s city-owned utility wants to give you a chance to try out an electric vehicle this weekend during an event at TIAA Bank Field.

JEA is hosting the event in honor of Earth Day, inviting electric vehicle owners and those considering going electric to attend the free JEA Drive Electric event from 12-4 p.m. Saturday at the stadium’s Lot J and Gate 1 Plaza.

While the event is free, registration is recommended. Click here to register.

Guests can test-drive electric vehicles from local dealers, meet EV drivers and learn how to make the switch to electric.

Local dealerships will offer test drives of their newest electric vehicles, including the Hyundai IONIQ 5, BMWiX, BMWi4, Volkswagen ID.4, Ford 1 Mach-E, Ford 1 E-Transit and the electric three-wheeler Arcimoto “Fun Utility Vehicle.”

A valid driver’s license, printed insurance card and signed waiver will be required for test drives.

Lakeshore Bikes also will have e-bikes available for test rides, and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority will have an electric bus on display and will offer rides in an autonomous vehicle, AV Star.

JEA is hosting the community event along with JTA, North Florida Transportation Planning Organization and North Florida Clean Fuels Coalition.

Visit JEADriveElectric.com to learn more about JEA Drive Electric. Learn more about North Florida Clean Fuels: NorthFloridaCleanFuels.com.