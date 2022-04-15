Potential human remains found in woods behind home where Clay County couple were held hostage: sheriff

A dayslong search in the area surrounding a home where a Clay County couple survived a two-day hostage nightmare turned up what are believed to be human remains, Sheriff Michelle Cook announced Friday.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A dayslong search in the area surrounding a home where a Clay County couple survived a two-day hostage nightmare turned up what are believed to be human remains, Sheriff Michelle Cook announced Friday.

The search began after the couple were rescued Monday night from their Green Cove Springs home, where authorities said they were bound with duct tape and held captive for more than 48 hours by Aubrey Lumpkin.

Lumpkin, 46, is charged with home invasion robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the case.

WATCH REPLAY: Sheriff announces remains found

potential human remains were found in the woods behind a home where a Clay County couple were held hostage for more than two days this week.

According to deputies, when he was interviewed by investigators, Lumpkin said “he had murdered someone.” Cook said Friday that Lumpkin also told investigators that he’d been involved with “burying someone on the property.”

Because they weren’t sure what to believe and they knew Lumpkin had access to the property for some time, investigators began searching the property, including 5 acres of woods behind the home.

About 10:30 a.m. Friday, that search uncovered what could potentially be human remains that Cook said have been there “for a while.” She said the medical examiner will have to determine the identity of the remains and how long they have been there.

She said now that some remains have been found, investigators will have to gather that evidence and then go back to Lumpkin and work with him to complete the story.

She asked anyone with information about Lumpkin’s activities or who the remains might be to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators will take their time excavating the remains, which were found near a pond behind the house, so they don’t miss any potential evidence that might be around them.

Forensic K9s from Pasco County join search at Clay County property where couple were held hostage. (WJXT)

Cook said just about all of the department’s detectives are working on this case because Lumpkin made many statements the night he turned himself in to deputies, and investigators are running all of them down.

At the property Friday, heavy digging equipment and forensic K9 teams were spotted working in the area. At least two K9 teams from Pasco County joined the search, along with local investigators and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Sky 4 helicopter flew over the home again on Friday and spotted an excavator digging near a pond in the woods behind the house. Investigators could also be seen digging with shovels and carrying large white buckets. A blue tent, a black tarp and what appeared to be a sifter also appeared on the ground.

On Thursday, the FDLE had a crime scene van set up, and dozens of investigators from various agencies could be seen in the woods behind the house with machetes and prodding poles and rakes. There was also someone on a kayak on a pond. In addition, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has forensic anthropology students from the University of Florida helping.

911 call released

According to Lumpkin’s arrest report, he called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

That call was released by the Sheriff's Office on Friday.

A man accused of holding a Clay County couple hostage in their own home for more than two days can be heard on a 911 call turning himself in.

Lumpkin opens the call by telling the operator that he’s a “piece of s***” and that he needs medical attention for an “elderly couple” and is turning himself in.

She asks what they need attention for, and some indistinct conversation can be heard on Lumpkin’s side of the call.

“They know me. And I’m turning myself in. I know the family,” he says. “They’re conscious and breathing but they need medical attention.”

The operator says she’s going to get Fire Rescue on the phone so he can tell them what’s going on, and he says he wants to make sure no one is going to hurt him because he’s turning himself in.

“I’m saying this for the record. I’m just saying on record, I don’t want to be hurt. I’m turning myself in,” Lumpkin says.

The operator says OK, then asks again if the couple is breathing.

“Yes, they’re breathing. They was just talking,” Lumpkin says.

The operator can be heard telling the Fire Rescue operator to make sure the paramedics stage outside the location and wait for backup because it’s unclear what the caller has done. The operator then asks Lumpkin more questions, including his name and what he did to the couple, but Lumpkin doesn’t respond again.

‘Never seen this coming’

A man who said he’s known Lumpkin for more than 30 years spoke with News4JAX on Friday, saying the news thoroughly shocked him.

“I mean he always helped us out. I would have never seen this coming,” Earl Walton said.

Walton said he listened to the 911 call after it was released Friday, and it made him sick to his stomach to hear the man he knows on the line.

“We know him as a good guy, so I don’t know,” Walton said. “He’s a good guy. I just, I don’t know what went wrong, but it just seems like he wants to get stuff off his chest.”

Walton said when he spoke to Lumpkin last year, he said he was in good spirits.

He said he plans to set up a visit with Lumpkin and hopefully find out what happened.

Surviving hostage ordeal

Court and property records list a couple in their 70s as the owners of the home off County Road 315 where Lumpkin was taken into custody. News4JAX is not naming the couple to protect their privacy.

When deputies arrived, they found the couple bound with duct tape on their arms, legs and faces. They were extremely dehydrated, covered in feces, malnourished and suffering from infections and lesions from being bound for more than 48 hours, the report said.

They were taken to a hospital where they were admitted for treatment.

Cook said Friday that they were still being treated in the hospital.