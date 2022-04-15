Six JSO officers who were arrested over the last two years; four will not serve jail time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has an update on six JSO officers who have been arrested over the past two years.

Officer Brian Pace arrested Sept. 2020 for bribery, asked a woman to send provocative pictures to him for return of a stolen item. He resigned, pleaded guilty and got 6-months in jail, 15-months probation.

Corrections Officer Hunter Jean, arrested Nov. 2020 for smuggling drugs into the jail. He resigned, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 13-months in prison.

Officer Matthew Alimurung, arrested Nov. 2020 for battery on a suspect in custody. He resigned, pleaded guilty and got 12-months house arrest. He also surrendered his law enforcement certificate.

Officer Zachary Taylor, arrested June 2021 for DUI. Pleaded no contest and got 12-months probation.

Officer Alexander Grant, arrested April 2021 for battery on a suspect in handcuffs. His case went into pre-trial intervention and the charges were dropped.