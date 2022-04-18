Jacksonville police still searching for man missing since January 2020

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, the pictured victim was last seen by family members at his residence in the 7700 block of Jasper Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Carl Mark Kizer II, 26, was last seen on Saturday, January 4, 2020, by family members at his residence on Jasper Avenue in Woodland Acres.

Kizer’s vehicle, a 2006 Jeep Liberty, was located 22 months later near Regency Square Boulevard.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Kizer has not been seen since being reported missing and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Due to the unusual circumstances surrounding his disappearance, JSO is seeking information surrounding this investigation.

They are attempting to locate Kizer safely.

The missing person has been identified as:

Name: Carl Mark Kizer II

Age: 26 (Current Age)

Race/Sex: White/Male

Height/Weight: 5′9″/ 130 Ibs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Red-Auburn

Clothing: Last seen wearing Red T-Shirt and Beige pants

Anyone having seen or who may know the location of Mr. Kizer is asked to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org