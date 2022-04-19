Jacksonville group protests at Florida capitol over redistricting map

Northside Coalition President Ben Frazer was among the speakers at a Take 'Em Down Jax rally Tuesday morning on the steps of Jacksonville City Hall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Lawmakers will return to Tallahassee Tuesday to begin a special session to approve a new congressional map, proposed by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis vetoed one of the legislatures approved, calling it “defective” and “unconstitutional.”

A Jacksonville group went to the Capitol Tuesday morning to deliver a message saying the Governor’s map will disenfranchise Black voters. Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition said they plan to meet other groups in Tallahassee to rally on the Capitol steps.

“The governor needs to recognize that 17-percent of this state’s population is African-American 3.3 million,” Frazier said. “We want to be represented. He is supposed to be the governor, not just for some of the people. But for all of the people.”

From a local standpoint, the biggest changes center around District Five, Democratic Representative Al Lawson’s district. It’s the area in Purple. (See map below)

Map of Florida House districts following 2022 redistricting. (WJXT)

Under the governor’s plan, it would only include parts of Duval and St Johns County. The rest of Lawson’s district would be spread across several other districts across North Florida.

When asked whether his map was designed to silence Black Voters -- the governor said it was not true.

“So, look this whole issue is a serious constitutional issue,” DeSantis said. “People will say a lot of things but when the dust settles it will all make sense.”

If adopted, Republicans would also pick up four congressional seats.