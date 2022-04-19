Narcotics officers raid townhome on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Armed undercover narcotics officers raided a townhome Tuesday afternoon on Dean Road near Beach Boulevard next door to a daycare center.

It wasn’t immediately clear what investigators found during their search. Multiple witnesses told News4JAX that one person appeared to have been taken into custody.

The townhome is next door to the Hidden Treasures Childcare center. An employee inside the center told New4JAX that they were ready to go on lockdown when they saw the amount of police activity outside, but she was told by an officer that everything was under control and there was no immediate danger to the public.

A neighbor said she was in the middle of a Zoom meeting when she saw armed officers walking across her grass toward the home. We aren’t identifying her as a safety precaution.

“I was thinking, is this going to be some sort of shootout? Because I didn’t see anyone pull their weapon, but it did make me feel fearful. I stood in my hallway until they came to my door,” she said.

Another neighbor said he wasn’t surprised to see police and that he’s witnessed suspicious activity in the area before.