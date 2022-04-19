She said, she said: Pedestrian, driver tell conflicting versions of Bradford County crash, FHP says

A pedestrian was hurt in a crash in Bradford County, troopers said.

A 61-year-old woman was hit and seriously injured Tuesday morning on State Road 100 in Bradford County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

But her version of the crash and the one the driver told investigators don’t match.

Troopers said the woman told them she was walking east on the shoulder of State Road 100, just east of SW 85th Lane when a van came onto the shoulder and hit her.

The driver of the van, a 31-year-old woman, told investigators the pedestrian stepped into the road from the shoulder, and that’s why she hit her.

The driver and her 1-year-old passenger were not hurt.