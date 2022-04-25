Woman found buried in backyard of Jacksonville home was murdered, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The woman found in the backyard of a Jacksonville home last week was murdered, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO now classifies the death of LaDonna Williams as a murder, according to online records.

February was the last time Williams’ children said they heard from their mother. They knew something was wrong after they didn’t hear from her on her 41st birthday.

Last week, the Williams family learned their mother’s body was found in the backyard of an Allendale home.

Investigators said the owner of a rental property on West 9th Street called 911 on Wednesday after finding a box in the ground in the backyard. Police said the owner was cleaning up the property to rent out.

Detectives found human remains partially covered near a fence, several feet from the home, according to JSO. It is unclear if Williams had been at the home or how she died.

News4JAX spoke with Williams in 2015 after she and her son survived a domestic stabbing incident.

“I wasn’t sure who was going to live and who wasn’t,” said Williams in the 2015 interview.

Her children are now fighting for answers, just like how her son fought to save her life years ago.

“I feel like my son put his life on the line for me and he very well could have lost his life,” Williams told News4JAX in 2015.

Her children will not stop until they learn why they never heard from Williams on her birthday.

At this time, Williams’ cause of death has not been released and no arrests or suspects have been named. If you know anything about Williams’ death, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.